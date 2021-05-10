WC govt launches 2 new safe houses for abuse victims on West Coast

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said that the new safe havens would be a safe space for children and women who victims of violence and abuse.

CAPE TOWN - Two new safe houses have been launched on the West Coast.

The Western Cape government said the Daisy Safehouse and Aalwyn Place of Safety would go a long way in ensuring that survivors of gender-based violence had the necessary assistance.

The two facilities were opened on Friday.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said: "These safe houses will ensure that women and children who have been victims of violence and abuse in the West Coast region now have safe spaces to support them."

A result of months of collaboration and partnerships. Meaningful Stake- holder engagement is critical, noting that the community is at the centre of all the work thats being done! @alanwinde @WesternCapeGov@The_DSD @anandanel @ColleenYvonne @DesReese @masangobridget1 https://t.co/1wvQmBtauE Sharna Fernandez (@SharnaFernandez) May 10, 2021

The Marigold Safehouse in the Central Karoo opened its doors in March and three more safe havens are set to be established in the province in the coming months.

"Anyone or child violated is one too many. By working together, we can have one voice united against gender-based violence 365 days of the year," the MEC said.

The criteria to be admitted to the new facilities include those dealing with intimate partner violence, domestic violence, as well as victims of sexual and physical assault.

