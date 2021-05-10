WC authorities to carry out damage assessments after heavy storm, floods

The storm brought with it strong winds and flooding while four people were killed.

CAPE TOWN - Damage assessments will be carried this week following a storm that affected several communities in the Western Cape last week.

Areas including Struisbaai and Riviersonderend were particularly badly affected.

Relief organisations and emergency services staff have been thanked for their efforts in the wake of last week's devastating storms.

Large corporates have also assisted where needed.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan on Sunday said: “Several roads remain closed and motorists are urged to drive with great caution, especially in affected areas and also at night.”

Twenty-seven residents who were displaced are temporarily being housed by the Cape Agulhas Municipality.

“The formal damage assessments will begin this week. In the meantime, cleaning up efforts have started,” Styan added.

