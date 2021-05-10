Warehouse on fire in Durban
Footage from the scene shows flames and smoke billowing from what looks like the third storey of the building on Brickfield Road.
JOHANNESBURG- A fire has broken out at a warehouse in Durban.
Firefighters are responding to the emergency.
Factory fire on Brickfield road in Durban - Video received https://t.co/bxlk1eUuF5 #ArriveAlive #BuildingFire @robz_mckenzie @BurnshieldZA pic.twitter.com/LIxqtPdAd6Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) May 10, 2021
Factory fire on Brickfield road in Durban https://t.co/bxlk1eUuF5 #ArriveAlive #BuildingFire @robz_mckenzie @BurnshieldZA pic.twitter.com/11AjpX6jyzArrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) May 10, 2021
Brickfield road building fire. Avoid the area. @ECR_Newswatch @ecrtraffic @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/hCsJ5SC5aoPaul (@DurbanFire) May 10, 2021
