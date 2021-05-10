Go

Warehouse on fire in Durban

Footage from the scene shows flames and smoke billowing from what looks like the third storey of the building on Brickfield Road.

A warehouse was on fire in Brickfield Road in Durban on 10 May 2021. Picture: Screengrab/Twitter.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG- A fire has broken out at a warehouse in Durban.

Firefighters are responding to the emergency.

Timeline

