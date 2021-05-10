'Thank you, SA' - Kgothatso Mdunana's mom overwhelmed by Mzansi's generosity

On Monday afternoon, an anonymous donor contributed R350,000, which was the total amount the family needed for the repatriation of Mdunana's remains. Dozens of ordinary South Africans and other entities, including bus company Putco, also made large contributions.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Kgothatso Mdunana has thanked those who helped raise over half a million rand in order to bring her body back home after she passed away in China just over a week ago.

Dozens of ordinary South Africans and other entities, including bus company Putco, also made large contributions.

The 24-year-old student fell to her death from the 13th floor of her friend's flat and an investigation was under way in China.

She was doing her final year in civil engineering and was due to complete her studies in July.

After Eyewitness News reported on the family's plight on Friday, donations started streaming in.

Kgothatso's mother, Nomsa Mdunana, said that the family was beyond grateful.

"It's overwhelming. My girl is coming back home. Thank you, God. Thank you, South Africa," Nomsa Mdunana said.

WATCH: After daughter's mystery death in China, family please for help with repatriation

