Striking Metrobus drivers accuse management of arrogance with refusal to talk

Metrobus management refused to negotiate with union officials, saying that it was not recognised.

JOHANNESBURG - Striking Metrobus employees said that the arrogance displayed by management was costing the company and commuters and must be condemned at all costs.

Workers affiliated to union Demawusa have been on strike since last week, demanding an 18% wage increase.

The management refused to negotiate with union officials, saying that it was not recognised. The strike was in its second week and the workers accused management of approaching the matter with arrogance.

Demawusa held a media briefing on Monday afternoon, making their position clear to the employer.

Workers staged a picket at the Gandhi Square, calling for better wages and conditions. Some had placards reading, “Living wage for bus drivers.”

The union also raised concerns over salary disparity and unfair dismissals.

