Some ANC eThekwini branches call for national general council within 90 days

About 100 ANC members representing branches from eThekwini gathered in Durban on Sunday and pledged allegiance to suspended secretary general Ace Magashule and former President Jacob Zuma.

DURBAN - Some eThekwini African National Congress (ANC) branches have called on the party’s national executive to convene a national general council within 90 days to discuss grievances relating to the party’s step aside resolution among other issues.

About 100 ANC members representing branches from eThekwini gathered in Durban on Sunday and pledged allegiance to suspended secretary general Ace Magashule and former President Jacob Zuma.

Spokesperson for the branches Ntando Khuzwayo said the step aside resolution was currently being used to settle political scores rather than to cleanse the ANC of corrupt members.

ALSO READ:

Khuzwayo said the current step aside resolutions have the potential to divide the party.

He said they wanted Magashule’s suspension to be overturned: “We want the SG back in office in order for the movement to prepare for the local government elections victory. This is a very difficult task at hand, which requires the entire movement to pull together given the challenges we face as a nation.”

Khuzwayo said ongoing public spats within the ANC were turning the movement into an international joke and NEC members were becoming political comedians.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.