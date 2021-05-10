Ramaphosa: SA must seek COVID-19 vaccines, treatment from all available sources

Speaking on the final day of the African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) meeting, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that wealthier nations needed to help provide vaccines.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that contracts to provide vaccines need to be speeded up and there must be equitable access to drugs.

Speaking on the final day of the African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) meeting, he said that wealthier nations needed to help provide vaccines.

"We reaffirm positions adopted at previous meetings, and by the alliance, that South Africa needs to seek vaccines and treatment from all available sources, including our Brics partner countries."

The president said that the party had also developed guidelines for the local government elections so that better candidates were put forward.

"We have stressed that all ANC members and structures must ensure that we become deliberate in selecting candidates with the necessary capacities, the necessary skills and the necessary experience."

Ramaphosa said that the NEC had also spent considerable time discussing transformation and land redistribution, which needed to be speeded up.

