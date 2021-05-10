Ramaphosa condemns threats against Duarte for carrying out ANC instructions

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also said that in light of party secretary-general Ace Magashule’s suspension, Jessie Duarte would be responsible for running the engine of the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the party had reaffirmed its deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and condemned threats and insults hurled at her and other Luthuli House staffers for carrying out instructions to suspend members who refused to step aside.

In his closing addressing following the weekend’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting, Ramaphosa said that the meeting of the party’s highest decision-making structure in between conferences had noted death threats also being made against NEC coordinator, Andries Nel.

The ANC’s leadership has been caught in factional battles, with the party’s suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule unilaterally issuing a suspension against Ramaphosa, which he has been instructed to apologise for.

Ramaphosa also said that in light of Magashule’s suspension, Duarte would be responsible for running the engine of the organisation.

"Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte will, in accordance with the ANC's constitution, carry out the functions entrusted to the secretary-general by the national conference, the national general council, the NEC and the NWC."

Ramaphosa also said that the NEC had reflected on the party’s former liberation army uMkhonto weSizwe’s veterans, decrying the ongoing fighting between two different factions.

The ANC, out of concern over the slow progress of the two convening a joint conference, also roped in its deputy president, David Mabuza, and Duarte to help unite the warring factions.

He said that they had also agreed to form a committee to help mark the MK’s 60th anniversary.

"We've agreed to establish an inclusive committee to start preparations for an appropriate celebration of the 60th anniversary of uMkhonto weSizwe in December of 2021."

