Probe under way after woman found inside car semi-submerged in Harties Dam

JOHANNESBURG - Police are trying to determine exactly what happened after the body of a 39-year-old woman was discovered inside her car, which was found semi-submerged in Hartebeespoort Dam.

The body was recovered on Saturday after people reported seeing the vehicle between the dam wall and the Snake Park.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon said: “Police sea divers got under the wreck where the body of a female was recovered from the vehicle. Children’s toys were found in the vehicle with fears that children may have been in the vehicle at the time but it was later discovered that the female had been alone in the vehicle and it remained unclear what caused it [to fall in the dam] or when the vehicle went into the water.”

