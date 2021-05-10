No need to panic over increase in COVID-19 tests - CSIR

Lead researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, said that 1,700 cases on average had been confirmed over the last week.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a 29% increase in COVID-19 tests in South Africa over the last seven days.

Lead researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, said that 1,700 cases on average had been confirmed over the last week.

"The increase in cases is across all of the provinces, notably driven by an increase in the populous province of Gauteng."

Suliman said that while there'd been a 2% decrease in hospitalisations, the country recorded a 12% increase in the number of deaths.

"We shouldn't panic or we shouldn't be fearful. I think it's just warning signs. The trend and the trajectory has changed and we do need to be aware and mindful of that and try to control the recent increases that we are seeing across the country," Suliman said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.