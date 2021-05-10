Montana denies that property acquisitions were in exchange for Prasa contracts

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana has presented evidence to prove that he acquired properties before working for Prasa and that he wasn’t paid with those properties in exchange for contracts.

Montana was testifying at the state capture commission.

He said that he and Riaan van der Walt, a lawyer who allegedly facilitated the deals, tried to form a partnership independent of his role at Prasa but it didn’t materialise.

Montana said that he had seven properties and disposed of three but it was not true that the properties were valued at R36 million or that they were in exchange for contracts at Prasa.

"The was no Riaan van der Walt or Siyangena Technologies when I bought any of these properties. I used my properties to generate profit or as equity in property development where I became partner. I have the full right to grow my property portfolio."

Montana admitted that he attempted to have a partnership with Van der Walt but that it was all above board.

"Whatever transactions took place between Loubscher van der Walt Incorporated and TMM are not known to me and have nothing to do with me. I had dealings with Precise Trade, which had nothing to do with TMM or the properties which Loubscher van der Walt Incorporated was managing."

The commission is now cross-examining Montana with conflicting evidence.

