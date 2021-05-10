Montana accuses O'Sullivan of threatening people filing affidavits against him

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana said that all this was done to paint him as a corrupt man.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana said that some of the people who had deposed affidavits about him told him that they were threatened with arrest by Paul O'Sullivan, who said that he was part of the Hawks.

Montana was back at the state capture commission on Monday where he was testifying about the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Earlier, he denied that he acquired properties in exchange for contracts or that lawyer Riaan van der Walt facilitated the fraudulent transactions.

Montana made damning allegations about Forensics for Justice founder, Paul O'Sullivan.

"Let me just put it on the record, chair because I did approach some of the people and asked them: 'On what basis did you file this affidavit?' People were threatened, chair. I asked Mr Louis Green 'tell me about your affidavit because I'm going to take you to court' and people were told by Mr O'Sullivan that he was part of the Hawks and if they did not file the affidavits against me, they'd be arrested, chair."

The former Prasa CEO said that he had strategic property businesses with Van der Walt to service embassies in Pretoria, noting that commission investigators had asked some involved about this.

"I'm surprised that the commission would bring Ms De Beer here, who actually doesn't anything to do with this commission, and leaves out Mr Andre Wagner. I know chair that you've explained, I'm not opening, I'm just saying that she doesn't know, yet she talks about something she doesn't know."

Montana said that all this was done to paint him as a corrupt man.

