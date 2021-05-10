Metrobus drivers vow to continue strike until demands met

Employees affiliated to Demawusa were demanding, among other things, an 18% wage hike. The bus company, though, said that it was not prepared to negotiate with a union it did not recognise.

JOHANNESBURG - Dozens of Metrobus drivers are picketing at Gandhi Square in central Johannesburg on Monday as their strike enters its second week.

Employees affiliated to Demawusa were demanding, among other things, an 18% wage hike.

The bus company said that it was not prepared to negotiate with a union it did not recognise.

The singing in protest echoed around Johannesburg’s Gandhi Square where the bus drivers brought their grievances, saying that their employer was not taking them seriously.

“We are the ones who called them, and they said we should come on Monday. But now they said we should suspend the strike if we want to talk to them. We refused to end the strike,” said one of the striking workers.

Workers were adamant that their strike would continue until their demands were met.

Metrobus has since suspended all of its operations due to intimidation of non-striking workers.

