Man on bus arrested for possession of drugs worth R680k

Thousands of ecstasy pills, mandrax and half a kilogram of cocaine were found in his luggage.

CAPE TOWN - A man travelling on a bus from Gauteng to Gqeberha was found in possession of drugs worth over R680,000.

The police's anti-gang unit responded to a tip-off on Saturday morning and intercepted the bus in Motherwell.

The police's Priscilla Naidu: "The total estimated value of the drugs is R684,100. The suspect was arrested for possession of drugs and will appear in court on Monday the 10th of May. It is suspected that the drugs were destined for Gqeberha."

