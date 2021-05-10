Magashule instructed to apologise to Ramaphosa for suspension letter

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa disclosed this during his closing address to the three-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has been instructed to apologise to President Cyril Ramaphosa for issuing a suspension letter to him or face disciplinary charges.

Ramaphosa was issued a suspension letter by the embattled secretary-general just hours after it emerged that the ANC national working committee had served Magashule with his own suspension letter.

Magashule is facing corruption charges but has refused to step aside.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Magashule had no authority or mandate from any of the party’s structures to draft a suspension letter in his name.

"The NEC agree that such conduct was completely unacceptable and a flagrant violation of the rules, the norms and the values of the African National Congress," Ramaphosa said.

Magashule’s temporary suspension bars him from doing any of his duties, speaking on behalf of the organisation or on any of its matters as well as mobilising across ANC structures.

He has, however, insisted that he had the right to continue as if it was business as usual because he had appealed his sanction.

But Ramaphosa said that there could be more charges if Magashule did not apologise to the ANC soon.

"If he fails to do so, the ANC will institute disciplinary procedures in accordance to the ANC constitution."

Magashule’s deputy, Jessie Duarte - who has been receiving threats throughout this saga - will carry out his duties going forward.

