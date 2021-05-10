‘He reprimands harshly’ - Buthelezi slammed by King Zwelithini’s sister

A heated exchange ensued between Buthelezi and Prince Thokozani Zulu after the reading of the late Queen Mantfombi’s will, which recommended her son Prince Misuzulu Zulu become the AmaZulu king.

DURBAN - Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelez i has been criticised by the sister of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, Princess Thembi, regarding chaotic scenes that unfolded at the Khangelamankengane Royal Palace on Friday evening.

The dramatic exchange of words was seen as a security threat by some members of the amaZulu royal family and prompted Prince Misuzulu’s armed guards to whisk him away from the palace before returning him on Saturday.

After the reading of Queen Mantfombi’s will at the Khangalemankengane Royal Palace on Friday, Prince Thokozani Zulu stood up and requested to ask a question.

Buthelezi shut him down and instructed the prince to return to his seat.

Thokozani refused to do so and was heard questioning whether Queen Mantfombi’s regency had been recognised by the state.

While Buthelezi accused Thokozani of disrespect, Thembi said Buthelezi could have handled the matter better.

“It is very hard to talk when there is Price Mangosuthu Buthelezi because he reprimands harshly even before he can hear what you’re about to say. When I asked Thokozani what he wanted to say, he said he wanted to congratulate the new king. But he was never given the chance to do that.”

At the same time, Thembi and another sibling of the late King Zwelithini, Prince Mbonisi, have endorsed the recommendation of Prince Misuzulu as heir to the amaZulu throne.

Insiders said this was significant as the pair were perceived to be leaders of a faction opposed to Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne.

