George police turn to public for help with rape case

The police’s Malcolm Pojie said that investigators needed more information on the case.

CAPE TOWN - George police are hoping that the public can help solve a rape case.

It relates to an attack reported to the Conville Police Station on 18 April this year.

The police’s Malcolm Pojie said that investigators needed more information.

“A 24-year-old victim was accosted by two unknown men. They were wearing masks and could not be recognised. They forced her into a nearby yard where they both raped her. We are urging anyone with information to contact investigating officer Botha on 044-8034616 or 083 6290175,” Pojie said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.