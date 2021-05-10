Gauteng health dept calls on public to help stop ongoing attacks on EMS staff

In the latest attack, two paramedics were shot and wounded on Friday while responding to a crime in the Dukathole informal settlement in Germiston.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health is on Monday calling on members of society to help put an end to the ongoing attacks on emergency services personnel in the line of duty.

The shooting slowed down the emergency response to the wounded resident who then died on the way to hospital.

In another incident, a shift leader and her crew were recently attacked by community members in Magaliesburg while responding to a distress call.

The department is warning these assaults could leave many communities without emergency medical assistance.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said: “An attack on EMS should be seen as an attack on the rest of society. We, therefore, condemn in the strongest possible terms the continued attacks on the Gauteng emergency health systems. The last thing we want is for EMS personnel to start fearing for their lives instead of being concerned about saving as many lives as possible.”

