Fundraising effort to bring Kgothatso Mdunana's body home to SA surpasses target

JOHANNESBURG - The fundraising effort to bring back the body of South African student, Kgothatso Mdunana, who fell to her death in China, has succeeded.

The 24-year-old year fell from the 13th floor of a friend’s place in Hangzhou province, 15 hours away from her university residence.

Mdunana was a final-year civil engineering student who was due to complete her studies in just under two months’ time.

Not much is known about how she plunged to her death but an investigation is under way in the Asian country.

Mdunana’s family were quoted nearly R300,000 to repatriate her body for burial, which they did not have.

They then set up a fundraising online page in a desperate attempt to gather some cash.

Eyewitness News first reported on the story on Friday morning and the family have confirmed that the money raised had far surpassed their R350,000 target.

This was boosted on Monday afternoon by an anonymous donor who put in the whole sum that the family needed.

