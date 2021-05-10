From public spats to audio leaks: ANC NEC to wrap up meeting today

The NEC has been deliberating on numerous issues including the state of the organisation, the contentious step aside resolution, the fate of its secretary general Ace Magashule and the upcoming local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - After a weekend of managing a crucial meeting amidst public spats, audio leaks and a defiant suspended secretary general, the African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) is set to wrap its gathering on Monday.

Over the weekend, both Magashule and MP Bongani Bongo were booted out of the meeting; they've been suspended after failing to step aside while they face corruption charges.

The ANC has also expressed concern over leaks of its internal meetings.

While some have attempted to create the image of a bruised and fractured ANC, the party is set to conclude its three-day meeting on Monday.

The public might then get a sense of some of its deliberations when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his closing address.

Eyewitness News understands despite robust discussions over the fate of its secretary general, the ANC also decided to speed up the process of selecting mayoral candidates for the upcoming local government elections.

It wants the lists to be finalised by July so candidates can be reviewed and approved by the NEC in August.

South Africa will vote in the local polls in October.

