EWN Weather Watch: Summer vibes for KZN, partly cloudy day for Joburg, CT

The sun makes a welcome return over most of South Africa, with some partly cloudy areas forecast for Tuesday.

Picture: Pexels.com
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The sun makes a welcome return over most of South Africa, with some partly cloudy areas forecast for Tuesday.

GAUTENG

A partly cloudy day has been forecast for most of the province, with temperatures ranging between the low to mid-20s. Johannesburg will see a high of 23ºC, Pretoria will peak at 25ºC and Hammanskraal tops out at 26ºC.

WESTERN CAPE

A mostly sunny day can be expected in the province with Cape Town forecast to have a partly cloudy Tuesday with a high of just 23ºC. Beaufort West will reach a high of 30ºC, Worcester 26ºC and George a sunny 24ºC.

KWAZULU-NATAL

KZN is the place to be as temperatures soar to the high 30s. Durban can expect a sunny day wih a high of 28ºC, with Richard's Bay topping out at 29ºC. Newcastle in the north can expect a sunny 26ºC.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

