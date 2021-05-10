EC cop due in court after allegedly shooting dead three people over land

An Eastern Cape police officer's is expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly shooting dead three people.

The incident, which also left a fourth victim wounded, happened in Centane last week.

It's alleged the attack was prompted by an argument over a piece of church land.



It's believed the police officer, stationed in Mthatha, was using the piece of land. The property belongs to a church.

The officer became angry when the church gave the go-ahead for the construction of a hall on the site.

Ipid’s Ndileka Cola said: “As alleged, the suspect was very upset about the developments and went to the church to confront the pastor. He allegedly shot him dead with another church member.”

The SAPS member then went to the home of the headman and shot him dead.

“The suspect has been arrested, he is expected to appear in court for a formal bail application, which the State will be opposing,” Cola added.

