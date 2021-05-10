Durban textile factory fire extinguished

KZN Emergency Services said there was no major damage after a textile factory fire spilled dover to a nearby building

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services said a fire that broke out at a Durban building has been extinguished.

Firefighters battled the blaze on Monday that started at a textile factory in the city center.

The building was severely damaged and all occupants were safely evacuated. Emergency teams said that the blaze spilled over to a nearby building, but it was extinguished before it could cause any major damage.

“Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire that broke at a textile factory in eThekwini. At one pint the blaze did spill over to the adjacent building, but we managed to extinguish that fire without much damage to that building,” said KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie.

