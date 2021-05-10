COVID-19: 11 more deaths & 1,778 new cases recorded in SA

The Department of Health said 1,778 infections were picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, with the country's known caseload standing at 1 596 595.

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 54,735.

The Department of Health said 1,778 infections were picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, with the country's known caseload standing at 1 596 595.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 95%, with 1 516 256 people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, 382,480 healthcare workers have now received their jab.

Meanwhile, government on Sunday said it would make an announcement soon around travel regulations now that variants, which first emerged in India and the UK have been detected locally.

Calls are mounting for government to consider tightening entry restrictions for travellers arriving from India.

This is after the discovery of four cases in this country of the coronavirus variant that is fuelling the devastating surge of infections in the South Asian country.

Most governments have closed their borders to countries where mutations of COVID-19 resulted in new variants in order to prevent imports, but South Africa has kept its borders open to India.

The Department of Health said COVID-19 travel restrictions needed to be balanced with the need to grow the economy.

