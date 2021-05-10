Cope: Mosioua Lekota's attempt to fire Magashule as MEC was to save ANC

JOHANNESBURG - While suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule continues to put up a fight from outside the national executive committee, the Congress of the People (Cope) has weighed in on his troubles, claiming Mosioua Lekota’s attempt to fire Magashule as MEC in the '90s was an attempt to save the governing party.

In a statement on Monday, Cope said its leader was blamed for divisions in the ANC in the Free State during his own tenure as premier but Magashule has consistently brought the party into disrepute.

Party spokesperson Dennis Bloem said: “Ace Magashule was always the problem when it came to conflict and division in the ANC in the Free State.”

Cope is an ANC splinter birthed following the removal of former ANC President Thabo Mbeki.

Magashule has been battling to stay in his Luthuli House office with a suspension letter barring him from continuing with his duties.

The corruption-accused secretary general is the most senior ANC member affected by the step-aside resolution.\

When he refused to vacate office, he was slapped with a suspension.

REPORTING FOR DUTY

The suspended secretary general continues to insist he will be back at work on Monday morning.

Magashule, who is facing corruption charges, has defied the ANC, insisting on continuing with his job and claiming he's free to do so because he's lodged an appeal against his sanction.

The ANC sent out suspension letters to party members who've been criminally charged and last week, the party’s KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu stepped aside.

The embattled secretary general said he remained in his position.

“I have appealed and therefore I will still be active in the ANC; that’s what our branches, regions, provinces and the general public of South Africa must understand.”

