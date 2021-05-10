CoJ warns job seekers after three arrested for Pikitup employment scam

It's understood the trio has been targeting unsuspecting victims, charging them R600 for three-month contract jobs and R5,000 for permanent jobs at the company. A few individuals were employed temporarily but no one was employed permanently.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has warned job seekers to be vigilant after three people were arrested of making R400,000 from a Pikitup job scam.

The city's Lucky Sindane said the suspects appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday.

“The three suspects appeared before the Protea Magistrate’s Court today. One was granted R1,200 bail because she is highly pregnant and other two will appear again on the 17th of this month for a formal bail application.”

