Charlotte Maxeke Hospital waiting for CoJ clearance to reopen, says Gauteng govt

The Gauteng government said that there were still a few steps left before the hospital could reopen to the public after a devastating fire.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said that the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital remained closed while it waited for the City of Johannesburg to give the green light for the facility to reopen.

Provincial authorities have refuted claims that the facility was due to open its doors on Monday.

The hospital was shut down last month after a fire and patients were moved to other facilities.

Government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said that some assessments had to be done before patients and staff could be welcomed.

“There is no residual smoke, but there are a few other approvals that we await after inspection,” said Masebe.

