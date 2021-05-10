ANC top brass tasked with dealing with defiant Magashule

Several ANC national executing committee members have told Eyewitness News that the embattled secretary-general's behaviour is unbecoming and must be dealt with by the top six leaders of the party.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee has told the party's officials it viewed suspended secretary general Ace Magashule's defiant behaviour over the past week as misconduct and gave its top 6 the task of dealing with him.

This is according to insiders sitting in the special NEC's third and final day tackling a series of issues plaguing the governing party

Magashule has been a sore point for the ANC over the past few days, insisting he continues with his duties as secretary-general, including attending the NEC meeting, which many have said was a stress test for the ANC's

commitment to both renewing itself and the fight against corruption.

The embattled secretary-general, who is facing corruption charges, was booted out of that meeting.

Magashule’s media tour, which included phone calls, lost favour within the ANC. It’s understood there’s a general feeling among NEC members that he was wrong to defy his suspension and to randomly issue the same sanction

against party president Cyril Ramaphosa and to publicly attack his own comrades.

Several NEC members have told Eyewitness News that they saw his behavior as unbecoming, calling on the other top five leaders to look into his behaviour.

Last week some even said Magashule seemed to be pushing the ANC to possibly expel him from its ranks.

The meeting will wrap up on Monday.

