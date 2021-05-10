Alleged gang boss Nafiz Modack complains about prison conditions

Modack and Anti-Gang Unit officer Ashley Tabisher appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court earlier on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged gang underworld boss Nafiz Modack’s defence has complained about prison conditions.

The corruption case against Modack and Tabisher has been transferred to the Blue Downs Regional Court.

He's being investigated for his alleged role in the attempted hit on attorney William Booth, as well as attempted murder of detective Charl Kinnear in 2019.

Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home last September.

Modack has made a series of court appearances since it emerged that he may be linked to the murder plots of Booth and Kinnear.

Since his arrest, Modack was moved from police custody to a prison cell.

His lawyer Dirk Uys said he was being made to sleep on a concrete surface, which IS affecting his kidneys.

He's also not being fed halaal food, Uys claims.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority' Eric Ntabazalila said Modack’s co-accused Tabisher wanted his bail application to be heard on Monday.

Modack faces a charge of corruption for allegedly offering a bribe to Tabisher.

It’s expected the State will consolidate all the charges against the pair on Friday.

Modack also faces a raft of other charges.

