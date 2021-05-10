30 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hidcote

Thirty people have been injured in a crash involving four vehicles, including a tanker in Hidcote.

Emergency services were on scene on the N3 in the Midlands rescuing a number of passengers.

The tanker, carrying a hazardous substance, caught fire and the road was engulfed in smoke.

"There was an accident that involved four vehicles, two trucks, a light vehicle and the other vehicle is a bus. Paramedics are treating 30 patients at the scene,” KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services' Robert Mckenzie said.

