30 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hidcote
Thirty people have been injured in a crash involving four vehicles, including a tanker in Hidcote.
JOHANNESBURG - Thirty people have been injured in a crash involving four vehicles, including a tanker in Hidcote.
Emergency services were on scene on the N3 in the Midlands rescuing a number of passengers.
The tanker, carrying a hazardous substance, caught fire and the road was engulfed in smoke.
"There was an accident that involved four vehicles, two trucks, a light vehicle and the other vehicle is a bus. Paramedics are treating 30 patients at the scene,” KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services' Robert Mckenzie said.
KZN: Multiple injured in N3 Hidcote collision. @ECR_Newswatch @TheMercurySA @news365coza @TheCitizen_News @SowetanLIVE @TimesLIVE @News24 @SABCNews @EyethuNewsKZN @IOL @WitnessKZN @PostKZN @SAfmRadio @eNCA @DailyNewsSA @FatalMoves @rsa_trucker @TruckAndFreight @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/bd5T7fFfqbNETCARE 911 (@Netcare911_sa) May 10, 2021
