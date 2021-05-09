Western Cape police seize drugs worth R13 mn

Heroin, crystal meth, and cocaine worth R5.4 million were confiscated in Vredendal earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape police have made a R13 million drug seizure.

Three major drug busts were executed during a two-day crime operation.

Three suspects have since appeared in court.

The police's Novela Potelwa said, “On Wednesday, 05 May 2021 National Intervention Unit members, armed with intelligence, seized 30,000 mandrax tablets worth R2.1 million from storage facilities in Westlake and Noordhoek. A 33-year-old suspect appeared in court in Wynberg on charges of drug possession and dealing.”

At the same time, authorities bust a dagga cultivating lab in Kraaifontein and arrested two people.

