Thuso Mbedu says playing Cora Randall re-educated her on American slavery

JOHANNESBURG – South African actress Thuso Mbedu says she drew strength and resilience from her starring role in an upcoming American historical drama about slavery.

Mbedu is the star of Amazon Prime's new series,The Underground Railroad which is expected to premiere next week Friday.

The highly anticipated production will see Emmy award-nominee Mbedu take on the role of Cora Randall – a young slave who escapes from a plantation.

She's toldEyewitness News that her role required her to re-educate herself on the dehumanising experiences of slavery.

“The role itself was a very layered role that required a lot of education. I had to educate myself a lot because, I thought I knew the experience of the enslaved black body in America but then quickly realised that it was very limited. That is something I truly appreciate because it forced me to step out my comfort zone.”

Mbedu has made massive strides in 2021; she recently featured in Essence Magazine as the new face to watch, and also bagged her first cover feature in the US with Emmy Magazine.

The actor is also expected to star alongside Viola Davis in the upcoming film ‘he Woman King.

