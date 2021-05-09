Talks to avert potential strike by civil servants under way in Tshwane

This is a last-ditch attempt by the Public Servants Association and government to find each after the conciliation process deadlocked.

JOHANNESBURG -Talks aimed at averting a potential strike that could cripple public services are under way in Tshwane.

Unions are demanding a 7% wage increase while government is offering workers a 0% hike.

The Public Servants Association and government have for weeks now been trying to resolve their differences over salaries with unions fighting government’s decision to freeze salary hikes for three years.

But the unions believe that government has the capacity to pay workers more in line with a previous agreement.

The two parties have now expressed optimism that Sunday’s talks will end with a positive deal.

The PSA’s Ruben Maleka said: “Today, we want to give the employer an opportunity to try revise its offer and we are open for negotiations.”

Earlier, government said the same adding that it was possible that the pending strike will be averted.

Should they deadlock again, the unions have said they will start the process of issuing a strike notice with more than 200,000 public sector employees expected to down tools.

