Some ANC branches in eThekwini call for Magashule to be reinstated as SG

Magashule was suspended by his party last week for failing to step aside after he was given 30 days as per the ANC’s resolution.

DURBAN - Some African National Congress (ANC) branches in eThekwini have on Sunday called for the reinstatement of embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, claiming the party’s step aside resolution has been unfairly implemented against him.

Magashule was suspended by his party last week for failing to step aside after he was given 30 days as per the ANC’s resolution.

He faces charges stemming from an asbestos roofing project during his tenure as premier of the Free State.

ALSO READ:

Ntando Khuzwayo, the spokesperson for eThekwini branches that support Magashule said the ANC NEC failed to consult branches before implementing the step aside resolutions.

“The NEC has only been communicating through the media and no meeting has been convened to deal with these matters.”

Khuzwayo said they were calling on the ANC NEC to immediately convene branch meetings to discuss the resolutions.

A number of branches have also pledged allegiance to former President Jacob Zuma, saying any attempt to arrest him for failing to appear before the state capture commission will be met with resistance.

LISTEN: Magashule explains why he was booted from ANC NEC meeting

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.