SAPS refutes claims that security for KZN royal family withdrawn

On Friday night, the new King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was whisked away by bodyguards after a tense situation developed in Nongoma.

JOHANNESBURG - The police say security for the royal family in KwaZulu-Natal has not been withdrawn.

This follows earlier reports that the security detail had been removed.

This was after the queen regent’s will was read naming him as her preferred successor to King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The police said they were still providing protection.

Spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “Contrary to the recent reports circulating in the mainstream and social media, protection for the royal family in KwaZulu-Natal has not been withdrawn. The royal protection is informed by a third assessment, which is reviewed on an ongoing basis.”

