SAPS probe murder case after woman found in Vaal River

Yolandi Botes went missing in Brakpan two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 34-year-old woman was found in the Vaal River.

Yolandi Botes went missing in Brakpan two weeks ago.

A father and son made the discovery while fishing at a holiday resort at Villiers in the Free State.

The police's Motantsi Makhele said: “Some of the body parts of the white woman were found, police are still searching for other parts of the body. The body is that of a woman that was reported missing in Brakpan on 6 April. Police are appealing to anyone with information to assist in resolving this murder case.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.