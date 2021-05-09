Go

SAPS probe murder case after woman found in Vaal River

Yolandi Botes went missing in Brakpan two weeks ago.

Yolandi Botes. Picture: Facebook
Yolandi Botes. Picture: Facebook
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 34-year-old woman was found in the Vaal River.

Yolandi Botes went missing in Brakpan two weeks ago.

A father and son made the discovery while fishing at a holiday resort at Villiers in the Free State.

The police's Motantsi Makhele said: “Some of the body parts of the white woman were found, police are still searching for other parts of the body. The body is that of a woman that was reported missing in Brakpan on 6 April. Police are appealing to anyone with information to assist in resolving this murder case.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA