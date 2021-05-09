SAPS deployed around Nancefield Hostel in Soweto following overnight protest

Officials on Sunday said it appeared that the protest started as a result of continued power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - A large police contingent has been deployed in and around the Nancefield Hostel in Soweto after an overnight violent protest in the area.

Officials on Sunday said it appeared that the protest started as a result of continued power cuts.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said angry residents set alight cars: “a fifth vehicle was found vandalised not far from the four other vehicles. Police noted at that point a group of people advancing from the hostels and subsequently fired stun grenades and rubber bullets at the group. No arrests were made and no injuries reported.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.