PSA optimistic as tense public service wage talks resume today

Parties deadlocked last week, with government resisting to move from its 0% wage increase while workers demanded 7%.

JOHANNESBURG – The Public Servants’ Association (PSA) says it's optimistic that Sunday’s wage talks between unions and government will yield positive results.

The PSA is set to meet government negotiators on Sunday afternoon in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a national strike by public sector workers - the industrial action could paralyse public services.

There have been several attempts by the parties to find each other with the conciliation process deadlocked.

The PSA’s Ruben Maleka said the next few hours of the talk will be crucial.

“We are hopeful that the employer is going to come up with a revised offer, and we are optimistic that today when we leave the negotiations we will have something tangible that we can go and mandate.”

Maleka, however, warned that should talks fail again they would have no choice but to force government to listen to them.

“Otherwise, collectively, labour is ready to act – and to act is to declare dispute and ensure that the employer will listen to us.”

Government has said that its willing to resolve the impasse.

