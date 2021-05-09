Prince Buthelezi concerned after King Misuzulu’s VIP protection withdrawn

Buthulezi said the Saps officers deployed to the palace left on Saturday night, while others providing security where the newly appointed King is currently stationed have withdrawn their services on Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has said he is concerned about the withdrawal of the South African Police Service (Saps) VIP protection unit from the Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace amid heightened potential security threats.

Buthelezi said the officers deployed to the palace left on Saturday night, while others providing security where the newly appointed King is currently stationed have withdrawn their services on Sunday morning.

He said the provincial police commissioner has instructed the officers to halt their security on the basis that King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has not been installed by government and therefore is not entitled to VIP protection.

Prince Buthelezi said Saps security was not provided on the basis of status, but on the basis of a threat assessment.

There were concerns that the announcement of the king poses a danger to his life after he was whisked away from the royal palace on Friday during a heated public family gathering.

Buthelezi said it seemed the Zulu King would be placed in a vulnerable position if the security was withdrawn at this point, saying the family has not been formally informed of the withdrawal decision by government.

Meanwhile, the prime minister to the Zulu monarch issued an impassionate plea to the royal family to follow this historic natural succession process.

“On our side, as far as the family is concerned, the king is already on the throne because this is not without any precedent. When my grandfather, King Dinizulu, was buried as soon as the burial was finished then the person who was nominated, King Maphumzane Solomon KaDinizulu, was then given the royal salute there and then.”

Buthelezi said he anticipates possible legal action against the appointment King Misuzulu.

