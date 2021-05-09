NEC meeting enters day 2, Magashule ally Mahumapelo plans public address

On Saturday Magashule, who was suspended because he is facing corruption charges, was booted out at the start of the meeting while one of his allies, Bongani Bongo – who is also facing corruption charges – was ousted later in the day.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) is entering day 2 of its special meeting – following Saturday’s drama around its suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule

The party’s highest structure in between conferences has been deliberating over the contentious 2017 step aside resolution, the integrity commission’s reports, as well as the upcoming local government elections.

On Saturday Magashule, who was suspended because he is facing corruption charges, was booted out at the start of the meeting while one of his allies, Bongani Bongo – who is also facing corruption charges – was ousted later in the day.

One of Magashule’s allies Supra Mahumapelo was also expected to deliver an address at a church in the North West on Sunday.

Both leaders have claimed they were being politically targeted by those supporting party President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While the ANC attempted to chart a path towards unity and renewal, those feeling hard done by continue to agitate against the status quo.

Saturday saw the suspended secretary-general once again calling journalists, insisting he remains in his office as his appeal had been noted by the NEC.

Magashule’s supporters were also likely to make their voices heard on Sunday – with Mahumapelo being lined up for a public address on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, some branches in KwaZulu-Natal have called for a media briefing in defence of both the embattled secretary-general and former ANC President Jacob Zuma – who recently defied a Constitutional Court order.

The NEC meeting is set to close on Monday.

