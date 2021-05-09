Metrobus strike: Commuters warned of complete shutdown on Monday

Amid threats of violence, Metrobus said it would halt all services after the company and workers aligned to Demawusa continue to be at loggerheads over a list of grievances, including failed wage negotiations.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Metrobus has said services will come to a complete halt on Monday following ongoing strike action by its drivers.

The company and workers aligned to the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) have been at loggerheads over a list of grievances, including failed wage negotiations.

The union demanded a salary increase of 18%, but Metrobus said it is unable to meet that demand.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said the company's attempt to talk with the union while operations continue through the strike have failed.

Shiburi said services would be suspended due to threats of violence and intimidation.

“Unfortunately, the employer is not able to guarantee the safety of the commuters, and that of the employees of Metrobus on the road due to the threats that we have been receiving; and the history that we have where many of the people have been killed and injured in the past because of the strike. It is unfortunate that the employer to stop, formerly, to operate in and around of Johannesburg. As of Monday, guaranteed, it’s a complete shutdown.”

