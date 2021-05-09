Madhi: No data on whether vaccines will work against variant found in India

South Africa has recorded four cases of a coronavirus variant fuelling a devastating surge of infections in the South Asian country.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University vaccinology expert professor Shabir Madhi on Sunday said there was still not enough information to tell whether the existing vaccines would be effective against the COVID-19 variant detected in India.

Morgues and crematoriums have been overwhelmed by the b.1.6-1-7.2 variant while residents have had to rely on ventilators supplied by foreign aid due to dire oxygen shortages.

Madhi said without evidence that the variant was worse in terms of transmissibility and antibody escape than the variant dominating in South Africa, there is no need to panic however the country must remain vigilant.

“And we don’t have data to indicate that the variant first identified in India is going to be more resistant to the first generation of COVID-19 vaccines now detected in South Africa. Irrespective of that, I think we cannot diminish the effectiveness of the vaccines and all of these vaccines will probably work equally well.”

