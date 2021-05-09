Lotto Results: Saturday, 8 May 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 8 May 2021 are:
LOTTO: 02, 12, 15, 24, 26, 43 B: 06
LOTTO PLUS 1: 05, 08, 19, 32, 35, 37 B: 34
LOTTO PLUS 2: 04, 16, 20, 29, 30, 40 B: 41
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
