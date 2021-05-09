Contestation over appointment of new Zulu king not over yet

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has told media that he anticipates legal action against the appointment of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the new king.

There was an outburst at a family gathering on Friday after Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's will was read out – announcing Misuzulu as her preferred choice to succeed the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The newly appointed king was whisked away from the meeting in Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma due to safety concerns when tension escalated.

Buthelezi said he has not ruled the possibility of any legal action contesting the appointment.

“I can say to the media now that I actually heard rumours that some of them are actually looking for legal advice already a couple of days ago.”

