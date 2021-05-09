ANC mulling slashing staff complement by 50% - Mashatile says in leaked audio

Mashatile can be heard in audio saying a detailed report on the state of the party's finances was being prepared for its top officials.

JOHANNESBURG – Fresh into a new day, leaks have already begun emerging from the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) – with treasurer Paul Mashatile announcing that officials were considering cutting the party's staff complement by 50%.

The ANC has had numerous financial troubles, even struggling to pay staffers timeously since 2019.

On Saturday the _Mail & Guardian _ reported that Mashatile and Deputy President David Mabuza were accused of stealing ANC donations – which the party has refuted.

The ANC's highest decision-making body in between conferences is holding a special meeting this weekend.

Its suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule – who apparently convened the meeting – was booted out of the virtual gathering on Saturday.

In the leaked audio, Mashatile said numerous considerations are being made.

“Including the possibility of increasing levies, membership fees, etc. It’s a very comprehensive report and we are also looking at what one may call rightsizing of the organisation.”

