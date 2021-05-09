An unhappy Magashule calls for review of decision to suspend him

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has written a letter to the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) informing them of his intention to appeal his suspension.

JOHANNESBURG – Suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule has expressed dissatisfaction about the way his matter was handled, saying he wants the decision to be reviewed.

Magashule has written a letter to the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) informing them of his intention to appeal his suspension.

He was suspended by the party last week after he refused to step aside.

Magashule faces corruption charges in relation to the multimillion-rand asbestos tender during his premiership in the Free State.

In a letter written to NDC chairperson Mildred Oliphant, Magashule said he is not impressed with his deputy, Jesse Duatre, who decided to suspend him from organisational activities without following due process.

The former Free State premier said according to the rules, the matter was supposed to be dealt with expeditiously and therefore he’s arguing that that was not done.

Magashule has made his intentions clear that he would take the matter on appeal.

The defiant Magashule was booted out of the ANC national executive committee meeting on Saturday, along with Bongani Bongo who also faces charges of corruption.

