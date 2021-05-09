AKA lambasts violence, drug abuse allegations with late fiancée

This comes after a friend of the late Tembe spoke out against abuse she suffered allegedly at the hands of the artist.

JOHANNESBURG - South African rapper Kiernan Forbes better known as ‘AKA’ has lambasted allegations of violence and drug abuse during his relationship with his now late fiancée Anele Tembe.

News24 has footage of a broken door at their Johannesburg apartment with claims that he hit her face against a wall during a fight and she ran into a bedroom to escape.

Forbes said the claims were being used to fuel a negative narrative of his character.

AKA has issued a public statement in response to reports of alleged violence and drugs in his relationship with his Tembe.

News24 said it obtained a video which has since been handed to police where AKA can be seen using his hands to violently break down a wooden door to enter the bedroom in the couple’s apartment in Bryanston where Tembe was hiding.

Fragments of the door can be seen scattered across the bedroom floor as Forbes charged towards Tembe

In the statement, Forbes describes his relationship with his late fiancée as “beautiful yet challenging” saying he was aware of people who contacted the media in an attempt to tarnish his name and influence the ongoing police inquest into her death.

The alleged attack took place almost a month before the 22-year-old fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April this year.

