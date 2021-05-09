Go

6 suspects, bystander killed in Mtubatuba shootout with police

Authorities followed the armed group on Saturday night, approached the men and that resulted in a shootout.

FILE: Six suspects all died on the scene, while an unknown number of assailants fled in three vehicles. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG – Six suspected criminals and a bystander have been killed in a shootout with police during a botched business robbery in Mtubatuba.

The suspects were all declared dead at the scene.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said they found three unlicensed firearms.

“A bystander sustained an injury on the leg and was taken to the local clinic where he later died. The suspects’ vehicle was recovered and impounded for further investigation. The other suspects who were travelling in three other vehicles managed to flee the scene, and the police are still looking for them.”

