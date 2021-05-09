5 people killed in Ceres crash involving 4 vehicles

Seven people were also injured in the crash that happened on the R303 highway, near the Bella Vista area, after 11 pm on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN – A crash in Ceres involving four vehicles has claimed the lives of five people, while seven others have been injured.

The collision happened on the R303 highway, near the Bella Vista area, after 11 pm on Saturday night.

The Western Cape transport department's Jandre Bakker said, “In vehicle one – a light motor vehicle – a male driver and his three passengers, one male and two females, died; the driver of the second vehicle was rushed to the Ceres Hospital, while the driver in vehicle three could not be found on scene. A minibus taxi was the fourth vehicle; the driver died and six passengers, of which two were male and four were female, sustained injuries.”

Further investigations into the cause of the crash continued.

