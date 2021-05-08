Zulu royal family says it supports Prince Zulu being King Zwelithini’s successor

There have been concerns for his safety after he was named as the preferred successor to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

DURBAN - Eyewitness News understands that Prince Misuzulu Zulu is now back at the Khangelamankengane Royal Palace after he was dramatically taken away on Friday night.

There have been concerns for his safety after he was named as the preferred successor to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is expected to brief the media on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, the royal family said it was behind the selection of Prince Misuzulu Zulu as the successor to the AmaZulu throne.

WATCH: Prince Misuzulu at Queen Mantfombi's memorial: We will unite as a family

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.